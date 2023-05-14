Methamphetamine Worth Rs 15,000 Crore Seized By NCB, Navy; Suspected Pakistani Detained

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation along with the Indian Navy apprehended a suspected Pakistani national and seized around 2,500 kg of methamphetamine drugs on Saturday, May 13. The seizure was done after intercepting a mothership in Indian waters off Kerala. According to the reports, the seized drugs are worth around Rs 15,000 crore in the international market, which is said to be the largest seizure by any Indian enforcement agency in terms of monetary value.

The Indian agencies are interrogating the Pakistani national detained in connection with the present case. During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the said consignment from Pakistan was meant for sales in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Drugs seized under 'Operation Samudragupt'

According to the NCB sources, during the entire operation, the mother ship carrying the vessel filled with drugs could not be seized as it sank off into the sea. The seizure was part of an operation called 'Operation Samudragupt'. The officials said the operation is still under way.

The NCB officials have claimed that this was the largest seizure of methamphetamine drugs in the country. The said drugs are claimed to be sourced from 'Death crescent' region located in Pakistan. The teams of NCB and the Indian Navy reportedly initiated the action under 'Operation Samudragupt' targeting maritime trafficking of drugs originating from Afghanistan, on a tip received from the intelligence. Inputs were also shared with Sri Lanka and Maldives. Further, both the teams intercepted the mothership carrying drugs and seized the consignment.

AS PART OF ONGOING OPERATION SAMUDRAGUPTA 2022-23

📌Approx 2500kg high purity Methamphetamine seized

📌From Indian waters off Kerala

📌One susp Pak national detained

📌Jt Op by NCB & Indian Navy

📌Largest seizure of meth@HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI pic.twitter.com/hn17JpuQdP — NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) May 13, 2023

As per the NCB sources, the latest seizure is the third major seizure by NCB targeting maritime trafficking through the southern route in the last one and half years. During the time period, a total of approximately 3200 kg methamphetamine, 500kg of heroin and 529 kg of hashish was seized in the operation.