Warangal's MGM Hospital To Be Developed On Lines Of Gandhi Hospital In Hyderabad

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said that Warangal's MGM Hospital is being developed on the lines of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to offer better treatment to COVID-19 patients, according to Chief Minister's Office (CMO). This will increase the bed's strength to 750, said the state's Health Minister.

A review meeting with the medical officers was held after visiting the MGM hospital along with Ministers KT Rama Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Dayakar Rao and a few others. Rajender said in the meeting that facilities were created across the state to conduct coronavirus tests and offer treatment from the government side.

Rajender added, "In MGM Hospital in Warangal, there are 340 beds kept ready with Oxygen facility for the COVID-19 patients. The beds' strength will shortly be increased to 750. Doctors, staff, PPE Kits, ventilators, medicines, tests kits are kept ready in adequate numbers." The Health Minister added that special mobile labs would be sent to MGM Hospital, Warangal.

Rama Rao said in the meeting that the state government has taken all the necessary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to offer better treatment to the patients. Upon the instructions given by the government, more focus was laid on Warangal because after Hyderabad, it is the second-largest city. A special Corona ward has been created in the MGM Hospital. The government is also creating a COVID-19 ward in KMC. The arrangements in the hospital are such that patients will no longer have to go to Hyderabad or any other private hospital for treatment.

The Minister also informed that the death rate due to Coronavirus is below 1% and approximately more than 81% of people who have Coronavirus were found to be asymptomatic. He said in a statement, "People should not entertain any fear. The only medicine for those affected with the virus is fearlessness. Those who are suffering from the virus, whether they are in hospitals or home Isolation, doctors are monitoring them, giving them suggestions, medicines and help. Isolation Kits are given to all those affected with the virus. We are creating isolation centres for those whose relatives are not coming forward to help. For those who died, if their relatives are not coming forward to perform the last rites, the government is doing it."

Considering that the seasonal monsoon outbreak will lead to spreading of other contagious diseases as well, he added, "There is a possibility of an outbreak of fever, contagious diseases during the rain and floods. Please be on high alert. Conduct sanitary programs in towns and villages. A clean environment can prevent contagious diseases. Don't allow attendants of the Corona patients in the wards. Don't keep Sari and Corona patients in the same ward. There are enough PPE Kits for the staff, utilize them. Keep a special focus on doctors' safety and protection. We have given powers to the Collectors to appoint the temporary staff. Improve biomedical waste management and disposal."