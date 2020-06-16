Telangana Min Etela Rajender Says 'state Doesn't Need Another Lockdown, Recovery At 97%'

Telangana's Health Minister Etela Rajender, on Monday, said that there was no need for another lockdown in the state. Rajender believes that the number of patients recovering in the state are as high as 97% and that the remaining who have succumbed had comorbidities.

'No need for a lockdown'

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Nearly 10,000 people have died across India and around 200 in Telangana due to COVID-19. There is no need for lockdown now in Telangana. Patients are being treated as per the guideline of the ICMR and WHO."

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday capped the cost of conducting a COVID-19 test in a private lab at Rs 2,200 and fee for treatment in private hospitals from Rs 4,000 to Rs 9000 per day, depending on use of some equipment.

Addressing the media, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender stated, "Government has set the Coronavirus treatment prices at private hospitals and labs. Corona test fee is Rs 2,200, normal isolation charges are Rs.4,000 per day. ICU charges are Rs 7,500 per day without a ventilator while Rs 9,000 per day with a ventilator. There are extra charges for antibiotic usage."

Rajender also mentioned that tests are being conducted in 30 constituencies to ascertain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Telangana government has also decided to increase the COVID-19 testing especially in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which encompasses Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and the suburban areas where a large number of cases are being reported daily since the lifting of the lockdown. On this occasion, the Telangana Health Minister asked private hospitals not to test asymptomatic patients.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar explained the rationale for increasing the number of COVID-19 tests. According to him, this move would increase trust in the people. At the same time, he warned of strict action against hospitals fleecing the patients on the pretext of COVID-19 testing and treatment. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, "To increase trust in public, we are conducting more tests. We will take stringent action if anyone tries to make a business out of coronavirus lab testing and treatment. The government is ready to do the treatment. People who have doubts can get tested in private hospitals."

