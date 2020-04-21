Lockdown Relaxation: MHA Allows shops Selling Academic Books & Agri-goods To Operate

Adding to its previous order of relaxation post-April 20 amid the extended lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued an order to resume operations of shops selling educational books for students and electric fans. In the revised guidelines, the MHA has also instructed resumption of shops selling agricultural and forestry items and permitted the movement of Indian seafarers. Here is a copy of the order:

Coronavirus cases tally reaches 18,601

Tests conducted for novel Coronavirus till now reveal that 69% positive cases are asymptomatic while 31% are symptomatic, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday. The Health Ministry informed that 1,336 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India taking the toll to 18,601 while so far, 3,252 people have recovered including 705 people who recovered in the last 24 hours. "This takes our recovery percentage to 17.48%," Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

READ | MHA Says COVID-19 Situation 'especially Serious' In Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore

READ | Centre Vs Mamata: IMCT Caught In The Middle Of Drama; Chief Secretary, MHA Exchange Fire

List of districts with no fresh cases

The Health Ministry informed that 61 districts from 23 States/UT have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 days. The latest to join this list are four Maharashtra districts — Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim. On the other hand, Rajasthan's Pratapgarh is the fourth district — after Mahe, Kodagu and Pauri Garhwal — to not report new COVID-19 cases in the last 28 days.

READ | 'States, UTs Cannot Dilute Lockdown Instructions Of Union Government': MHA

READ | States Can Take Stricter Action But Can't Dilute Centre's Lockdown Guidelines: MHA

MHA allows shops selling educational books, electric fans & agricultural items to open