MHA, Assam Govt & Mizoram Agree To Deploy Neutral Central Forces Along Disputed Border

In a significant development concerning the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Assam and the Mizoram Government have agreed for the deployment of a neutral central force along the disturbed interstate border, officials from the MHA stated. The MHA has directed the two-state governments to hold regular dialogues in order to resolve the issue mutually.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a meeting with Chief Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday evening which lasted for two and a half hours. Following the meeting, the MHA official has stated that CAPF personnel will be deployed in the disturbed Assam and Mizoram border area along National Highway 306 under a senior official of the CAPF.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at Prime Minister's Office. The meeting was focused on Assam-Mizoram border disputes as both Assam and Mizoram Chief Ministers had sought Home Ministry's intervention in the issue.

What is the border issue?

The border dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

What led to the clash?

On July 26 night, a violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram leading to the death of seven police officers of Assam. More than 50 people were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar, who has been admitted to the ICU.

On July 27, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute and respect to the martyrs who lost their lives in the clash. He had also visited Silchar hospital to meet police personnel who were injured during the border clashes. While speaking with Republic Media Network, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga expressed grief over the death of Assam police personnel in the clashes at the border.

The Mizoram CM maintained that the Assam Police personnel opened fire despite being requested to go back which was followed by retaliation from their Mizoram counterparts. However, Assam CM has said that the clash started when Mizoram allegedly breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area.

The Assam Government in its statement said a team of Assam officials went to request Mizoram side not to disturb the status quo, but they were surrounded by a mob of miscreants from Mizoram side, visibly supported by the Mizoram Police. The Assam officials requested the SP of Kolasib, Mizoram to control the mob. However, the SP returned saying the mob is out of control. It was while the Kolasib SP was in talks with the Assam officers, the Mizoram Police opened fire at the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs, thus leading to casualties on the Assam side.