MHA Declares Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Son A 'designated Terrorist'

In a big development on Friday, Hafiz Talha Saeed -- the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) supremo and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed -- was declared a 'designated terrorist' by the Centre. As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), action has been taken against Hafiz Talha Saeed under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A senior LeT leader, who is head of the terror outfit's cleric wing, has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

According to the MHA, Saeed has been openly visiting LeT centres across Pakistan and propagated 'jihad' against India, Israel, the US and Indian interests in other countries during his sermons. This development came on a day when an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan awarded a combined sentence of 32 years imprisonment to his father and 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Arrested in July 2019 in terror financing cases, the UN-designated terrorist has been languishing in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore after being convicted in 5 other cases and sentenced to prison for 36 years.

On Friday, Saeed was sentenced for 15.5 years and 16.5 years in two FIRs - 21/2019 and 90/2019 registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab Police. Moreover, ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar also imposed a fine of 3,40,000 Pakistani rupees on the LeT supremo. However, Saeed may not have to spend many years in jail as his sentences will run concurrently. The crackdown on the LeT terrorist by Pakistan in the last few years is perceived as an outcome of FATF pressure.

MHA issues a notification declaring Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and head of the cleric wing of the LeT, as a designated terrorist under the provisions of the UAPA Act 1967 pic.twitter.com/Cxo2OKtoqf — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Centre's power to designate terrorists

The Union government introduced a bill to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on July 8, 2019, empowering the Centre to designate individuals as terrorists. Earlier, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organisations. This bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on July 24, 2019, and August 2, 2019 respectively. In September 2019, the Modi government invoked the new provision to designate 4 individuals -- Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and 1993 bomb blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim as terrorists.