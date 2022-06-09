MHA Directs J&K To Offer Helicopter Services For Pilgrims From Srinagar To Amarnath Shrine

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to start helicopter services for pilgrims from Srinagar to Panchtarni, the final stop which is located 3,500 meters above the sea levels and is a 6-kilometre trek away from the Amarnath cave.

The information was confirmed by top sources of the ministry to ANI. It is important to mention here that the helicopter facility for Amarnath yatra was so far available for the pilgrims from Baltal and Pahalgam - the twin route to reach Amarnath temple - to reach Panchtarni, from where pilgrims either walk or take help of ponies and palanquin facility.

Both the Baltal and Pahalgam roads lead to Amarnath Temple. The pilgrims can take a shorter path to Amarnath Temple from Baltal, which is 15 kilometres from the sacred cave and can be reached by foot, helicopter, or horses. The longer path from Pahalgam to Amarnath Temple, however, is around 46 kilometres and can be covered by hikes, horses, palanquins, or helicopters.

Speaking to ANI the official said, "With the beginning of helicopter service from Srinagar to Panchtarni will certainly reduce the time of those pilgrims who want to avoid visiting Pahalgam and Baltal by road to avail the facility." The official further added, "Expecting heavy rush of pilgrims as Amarnath Yatra is going to start after a gap of two years, the Central government has taken the decision to start the helicopter service from Srinagar."

Security forces concerned over 'sticky bomb' threat during Amarnath Yatra

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are concerned about terrorist groups carrying "sticky bombs" — explosives that can be attached to automobiles and detonated remotely — and are revising their standard operating procedure for the pilgrimage, authorities said on Sunday.

Interrogation of imprisoned terrorists and sympathisers, as well as other evidence, reveal that while some sticky bombs have been retrieved by security personnel, many of them may have found their way to terror groups in the Kashmir Valley. People in Kathua recently noticed a drone flying in from Pakistan that had hit a mechanical hitch. The police later seized weapons and ammunition from the site, including seven sticky bombs.

Amarnath Yatra

The pilgrimage to the shrine in the upper mountains of south Kashmir is expected to attract almost three lakh people.

While online registration is already open, the pilgrimage will take place between June 30 and August 11, and will last for 43 days.

The pilgrimage to Lord Shiva's 3,880-metre-high cave shrine at Amarnath is located in the Himalayas.

Input: ANI