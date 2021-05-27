MHA Extends Containment Measures On COVID Till June End; Asks States To Ensure Compliance

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday directed all the states to ensure compliance of containment measures taken in view of the second wave of COVID-19, till 30th June, i.e. an extension for another month. The containment measures were adopted on March 23 and were further extended on April 29 till May 31. The MHA in its order on Thursday said, that the order passed on April 29 "will remain in force upto 30th June 2021". The Centre has asked the states to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of cases to check the spread of the deadly disease.

"In the exercise of the powers, conferred under section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that of Home Affairs' order of even number dated 29th April 2021, to ensure complaince to the containment measures for COVID-19, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) DO No. Z.28015/85/2021-DM Cell dated 25th April 2021, will remain in force upto 30th June 2021," the circular signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said .

In a fresh order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a declining trend in the number of new and active cases, across states and union territories, barring some areas in the southern and northeastern regions.

"I would like to highlight that in spite of the declining trend, the number of active cases presently is still very high. It is, therefore, important that containment measures may continue to be implemented strictly," he said.

"Any relaxation by states and UTs, may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources," the Union Home Secretary added in his order issued to chief secretaries of the states and union territories.

India's COVID-19 situation

According to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday morning, the number of active cases stood at 24,19,907, which is 8.84 per cent of the total infections. The country's tally of COVID-19 infections climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the recovery rate went up to 90%, according to the ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours. Also, 21,57,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total number of such probes done so far in the country to 33,69,69,353. The daily positivity was recorded at 9.79%. It has been less than 10% for three consecutive days now, the ministry pointed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,46,33,951, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.15 per cent, the ministry stated.