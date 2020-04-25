Home Ministry Forms 5 More IMCT Teams To Augment States' Efforts To Fight COVID-19

Ministry of Home Affairs, on Friday, constituted five Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) for increasing surveillance across the country. These teams will be making an on-spot assessment of the situation and will issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to the Central Government in the larger interest of the general public.

Five more IMTC teams introduced

Violations of #lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public & risk for spread of #COVIDー19:



Incidents ranging from violence on frontline healthcare profnl & police personnel; violations of #SocialDistancing norms; oppn to setting up of quarantine centres — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

Of the five teams, two are for Gujarat and one each for Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. These teams would make on-spot assessment of situation and issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public," read a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It further stated, "The situation is especially serious in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat (Gujarat); Thane (Maharashtra); Hyderabad (Telangana); and Chennai (Tamil Nadu). These teams would use expertise of the Centre and augment State efforts to fight and contain spread of COVID-19 effectively."

These teams will be focussing on a range of issues including compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005; supply of essential commodities; social distancing in the movement of people outside their homes; preparedness of health infrastructure, hospital facilities and sample statistics in the District; safety of health professionals, availability of test kits, PPEs, masks and other safety equipment; and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.

The increase in the IMCT comes four days after the first set of eight teams were formed in order to assess lockdown measures and understand the situation on the ground.

These teams have been backed by the Supreme Court to carry out their duty and the apex court has also asked all state governemnts to comply with the teams. The MHA press release read that the SC, "In an Order dated 31.03.2020 has observed that all concerned State Governments, Public Authorities and Citizens of this country would faithfully comply with the directives and orders issued by the Union of India in letter and spirit in the interest of public safety. This observation, which must be treated as directions of the Apex Court, has also been conveyed to all States/ UTs Governments."

