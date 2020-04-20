Centre Forms 8 Teams; Warns States On Lockdown Violations & attacks On Anti-Covid Workers

Amid the nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday constituted eight Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to assess the implementation and violation of lockdown measures. This move of Centre comes after several attacks on the health care worker & police personnel by miscreants amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

GoI to States:

Violations to #lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public & risk for spread of #COVIDー19:



Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; movement of vehicles in urban areas — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

READ | China Issues Stung First Response After India Blocks Its FDI Under Automatic Route

MHA to States

The Centre in its advisory to the States mentioned, "Violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public & risk for spread of COVIDー19. Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; the movement of vehicles in urban areas. Situation especially serious in Indore (MP); Mumbai & Pune (Maharashtra); Jaipur (Rajasthan); and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong & Jalpaiguri (West Bengal)."

"GoI constituted 8 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal & submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public. IMCTs to focus on compliance & implementation of #lockdown measures as per guidelines; supply of essential commodities; #SocialDistancing; preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals & conditions of the relief camps for labour & poor people," it further stated.

READ | Telangana CM KCR Extends State's COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 7; Rent Deferred By 3 Months