Centre Forms 8 Teams; Warns States On Lockdown Violations & attacks On Anti-Covid Workers

Amid the nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday constituted eight Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to assess the implementation and violation of lockdown measures. This move of Centre comes after several attacks on the health care worker & police personnel by miscreants amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
GoI to States:— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020
Violations to #lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public & risk for spread of #COVIDー19:
Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; movement of vehicles in urban areas
The Centre in its advisory to the States mentioned, "Violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public & risk for spread of COVIDー19. Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; the movement of vehicles in urban areas. Situation especially serious in Indore (MP); Mumbai & Pune (Maharashtra); Jaipur (Rajasthan); and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong & Jalpaiguri (West Bengal)."
"GoI constituted 8 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal & submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public. IMCTs to focus on compliance & implementation of #lockdown measures as per guidelines; supply of essential commodities; #SocialDistancing; preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals & conditions of the relief camps for labour & poor people," it further stated.
