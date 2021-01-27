MHA Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines, Includes Relaxations For Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools

With the number of active COVID-19 cases declining steadily over the last four months, the Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Wednesday, issued guidelines for surveillance, containment, and caution, which will be effective from February 1 and to remain in force till February 28.

The guidelines include relaxation on all activities outside containment zones. "Cinema halls and theatres have already been permitted upto 50% of seating capacity. Now they will be permitted to operate at higher seating capacity," the order said. "Swimming pools have already been permitted for use of sports persons. Now swimming pools will be permitted for use of all," it further said.

"The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the spread of COVID-19 which is visible in the steady decline in number of active and new cases in the country over the last four months. It is, therefore, emphasised that to fully overcome the pandemic, there is need to maintain caution and to strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy focussed on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines/ SOPs issued by MHA and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW)," it said.

Apart from this, MHA issued:

Local restrictions

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Protection of vulnerable persons

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to take necessary precautions.

The Union health ministry’s dashboard on Wednesday showed India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at over 10.68 million as the country recorded 12,689 new infections in the last 24 hours.

