97-year-old Holocaust Survivor Recovers From COVID-19; Urges 'never Give Up On Life'

At the age of 97, a Holocaust survivor from Auschwitz concentration camp, Lily Ebert, took her first steps out on a walk on January 26 after recovering from the COVID-19 health crisis. Photo of Ebert's first post-Covid walk was shared by her 17-year-old grandson Dov Forman on his Twitter handle with a caption: 'My 97-Year-old Great Grandma, BEM - Auschwitz Survivor, has just recovered from Covid- 19.' Forman added that her recovery was “miraculous”, adding the elderly woman is a fighter and survivor after she sprang for her first walk outside since the disease left her body.

According to sources of NBC, both Forman and his father were infected with the coronavirus last April, eventually, Ebert contracted the respiratory disease. Initially, the woman showed no signs of declining health. Ebert then got vaccinated with the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 17. She was struck with fatigue and later tested positive for COVID-19 in January. Isolated at home, the elderly woman took three weeks to recover from the symptomatic infection. She was given homecare treatment by doctors to ensure that she was administering her medications well on time. The 97-year-old, however, hit a critical stage. Forman told the agency that the family was exceedingly worried the whole time Ebert was quarantined, particularly fearing about her being hospitalized.

Read: 'He's There': Puzzle Revamped With Bernie Sanders' Meme, Netizens Try To Spot Him

Read: Cleaner Gifted Penthouse After She Loses Job, Her Reaction Leaves Netizens Emotional

My 97-Year-old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert BEM - Auschwitz Survivor, has just recovered from Covid- 19.



Today she went on her first walk in a month after making a miraculous recovery.



❤️💪A fighter and survivor💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/1iuHkvjqIf — Dov Forman (@DovForman) January 21, 2021

Internet celebrates the 'strong-willed' woman

‘She’s a fighter,’ the grandson told NBC, adding that his grandmother never gave up, and demonstrated her valiant spirit, also because she has been a survivor of Auschwitz and many other things in her life. Ebert, according to the guardian’s report was also given supplementary oxygen in her home in north London. Furthermore, she told the reporters that she was strong-willed to fight the disease, saying, as long as there is hope, there is life. Ebert was rescued in April 1945 from the Nazi Buchenwald concentration camp, previously having survived death marches at Auschwitz camp where her family was brutally murdered. Internet lauded the woman’s strength, determination, and willpower as they virtually clapped and paid respect to the “fighter and survivor”.

This makes me so happy! My great grandma 99 years old unfortunately passed due to covid earlier this year. So glad yours has beaten it 🙌🏼 — Talia (@TaliaCoren_) January 21, 2021

Just lovely, she's walking tall knowing that she's defeated two viruses, trumpus 45 and covid-19! — WinstonGunner USMC Veteran (@Lion_i09) January 22, 2021

Wow! That is a wonderful story. I am so happy for you and Lily Ebert BEM. Lest anyone here complain about the "annoyance" of wearing a mask, STFU. This is one tough lady, but willingly spreading this horrible plague should be a crime. #GoGrandmaEbertBEM #WearAMask — NoNazis (@no_nazis_ever) January 21, 2021

What a smile 🎉 — emma_rowley (@emma_rowley) January 21, 2021

What an awesome lady. As the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, I salute her. — Rachel (@westcountrybird) January 22, 2021

God bless her 😀 — carol anne williams (@nan_anniew) January 25, 2021

Isn’t it Eve? What an incredible woman. You’d love her — Karen Pollock (@KarenPollock100) January 21, 2021

Read: Snow Swept Across English Zoo, Netizens React To The 'winter Wonderland'

Read: Fisherman Pets Great White Shark Which Ended Up Biting The Boat, Netizens Say 'unreal'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.