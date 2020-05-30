MHA Introduces 'Unlock 1' Guidelines: Here's The List Of Permitted & Prohibited Activities

Termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a new set of guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the Coronavirus consequent lockdown. The guidelines issued on Saturday will be effective till June 30 and the first phase is set to have an economic focus. The Home Ministry has lifted almost all restrictions placed under the lockdown, however, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments considering the prevalent COVID situation in their respective states.

Salient features of new guidelines:

Phase 1

Religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue and SOP for the resumption of operations.

Phase 2

Schools, Colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective states and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Phase 3

The third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise. These include:

International air travel

Operation of metro rail

Cinema halls

Gymnasiums

Swimming pools

Entertainment parks

Theatres

Bars and auditoriums

Assembly halls

Social/Political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations

Furthermore, the Home Ministry has stated:

Lockdown to continue in containment zones as demarcated by the State/UT Governments

No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements

Night curfew to remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am

