Maharashtra To Announce COVID-19 Relief Package Soon, Confirms Deputy CM Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the State government will announce a relief package soon to tackle the situation arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Regarding the possibility of further extension of the nationwide lockdown, Pawar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may allow the States to take appropriate decisions on the matter.

“Schools, colleges, business and jobs have been shut for the last two and a half months, and there is an economic crisis today. We will have to find a way out from the crisis and hence, the Maharashtra government will announce a package very soon,” the Deputy CM said.

READ | Maharashtra Govt Announces Insurance Cover Worth Rs 50 Lakhs For COVID Warriors

He further said that leaders and State Governments have varied opinions regarding the recent economic relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by the Centre. There are several opinions about how much of the fund is actually going to benefit the people of different states directly, he added.

"Some people say these are only big numbers, daily wage workers whose situation is worst should be provided help. For that, we have also written some letters to the Centre with our demands. Even in the video conference meeting of all Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister, this issue was raised."

READ | Maharashtra: Edu Min Varsha Gaikwad Writes To Centre Seeking Air Time On Television, Radio

Rise in positive cases in rural regions

Speaking of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said that there is a slight increase in the number of positive cases in some rural areas of the state.

"To control this disease and situation, various efforts are being taken, the Centre is doing it at their level, states and municipal corporations are doing it on their level. Positive cases were less in rural areas but recently people from urban parts are travelling to rural areas. Hence, a slight increase in the number of cases in some areas of rural Maharashtra is also seen. But even then, there is no need to worry if proper care is taken," Pawar stated.

As the Maharashtra government mulls extending lockdown in several cities in the State, Maharashtra saw 2,682 new cases and 116 new deaths on Friday. The state also saw 8,381 patients recover in the past 24 hours and 26,997 recovered till date. The state's tally now stands at 62228 cases and 2098 deaths - Mumbai amounts to 36,932 cases and 1173 deaths.

READ | 1,200 Beds In 53 Hospitals Taken Over By Maha Government: Tope

READ | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Breaches 60,000 With 2682 New Cases As Lockdown 4.0 Nears End

(With inputs from ANI)