MHA Probe Panel Summons Punjab DGP, 13 Other Top Police Officials Over PM's Security Lapse

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)-constituted Committee has summoned 14 top police officials, including Punjab DGP, who were responsible for the Prime Minister's security during his visit to Punjab's Ferozpur on January 5.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had constituted a three-member committee to probe the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on Wednesday. Fourteen Punjab police officials, including the Punjab police chief S Chattopadhyaya, Punjab ADGP, Patiala IGP and Ferozpur DIG, were summoned by the committee on Friday.

The three-member committee formed by the MHA to conduct a thorough investigation into the "serious lapses" is being led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat. The Committee consists of Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S. Suresh, IG, SPG as its members. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also formulated a two-member committee to probe the dereliction of the Prime Minister’s security.

Earlier, the MHA issued a notice to the Bathinda Police chief asking asked him to submit his response by 5 pm, January 8. The Home Ministry has asked the SSP Bathinda to explain why action should not be initiated against him, seeking disciplinary action in the matter of the grave security breach of PM Modi’s security.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Furthermore, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. On the other hand, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he affirmed that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.

(Image: ANI/ PTI)