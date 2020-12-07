MHA Sends Advisory To States On Dec 8 Bharat Bandh Call; Warns Against Untoward Incidents

Ahead of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new agri laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all the states on Monday, sources said. In the advisory, the Ministry has asked the states to make sure the 'bandh' takes place peacefully and there are no untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, according to an ANI report, the Union government's attempts to resolve the farmers' agitation through dialogue is making little headway with few of the farmer unions remaining adamant on their demand to repeal the new agriculture laws.

'They are most welcome to come and discuss'

While farmers expect the government to send the new draft with amendments to them before they come for the next round of meeting on December 9, sources in the government said that the draft will be discussed only at the discussion table. "It doesn't make any sense to send in draft before they come for discussion. They are most welcome to come and discuss and debate the amendments they want in the laws," added the ANI source.

The farmers had claimed that once the government sends the draft to them, they will first discuss it among themselves before coming for the meeting. The fifth round of talks remained inconclusive with government and farmers agreeing on drafting a new set of amendments to the existing farm laws.

Opposition parties support Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'

Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, on Sunday, came out in strong support of the Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 12 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

READ | As agri minister Sharad Pawar wanted APMC Act amended; so did unions: BJP claims duplicity

READ | SC bars Central Vista project work till its order; Allows new Parliament's stone-laying

Prominent leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief M K Stalin and PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah also issued a joint statement backing the proposed day-long strike and pressed the Centre to meet the legitimate demands of the protesters.

Claiming that their agitation has spread across the nation, farmer leaders, who have maintained that their protest is apolitical, welcomed the support and urged all to come forward to make Tuesday's Bharat Bandh a success. After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike.

READ | Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for Covid-19 vaccine in India, second after Pfizer

READ | Nawaz Sharif regrets Pakistan PMs being unable to complete terms; slams 'state over state'