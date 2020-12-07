As Agri Minister Sharad Pawar Wanted APMC Act Amended; So Did Unions: BJP Claims Duplicity

Under fire from the Opposition and the farmers over the agriculture laws, the BJP'on Sunday hit back at them and reminded them of the similar demands they had made when the party was not in power. BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh on Sunday shared an article from an English daily dated back to 2008, headlined "Allow corporates to procure wheat: Farmers".

'Just understand the duplicity of the same unions'

"This was in 2008. Farmers of Punjab & Haryana demanding allowing of corporates in agri marketing. Just understand the duplicity of the same unions now," he tweeted with the hashtag '#FarmersWithModi'

This was in 2008 . Farmers of Punjab & Haryana demanding allowing of corporates in agri marketing . Just understand the duplicity of the same unions now . #FarmersWithModi pic.twitter.com/J8axVbOkba — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 6, 2020

The BJP leader also hit back at NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar who is backing farmers' protest against the contentious agri reforms. Santhosh, sharing a copy of the letter, said Pawar in 2010 wrote to the then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit that the agriculture sector needs well-functioning markets to drive growth, employment and economic prosperity in the rural area of the country.

'Turncoats to the core'

"This requires huge investments in marketing infrastructure including cold-chain. And for this, private sector participation is essential, for which an appropriate regulatory and policy environment needs to be in place," his letter said, calling for amending the state APMC Act.

'In 2010, the great Kaka who returned Padma award demanding participation of Private players in agri marketing. Same kaka sings different tune now. Turncoats to the core," BL Santhosh said.

In 2010 , the great Kaka who returned Padma award demanding participation of Private players in agri marketing . Same kaka sings different tune now . Turncoats to the core . #FarmersWithModi pic.twitter.com/8pXmo0MooN — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 6, 2020

Pawar was the Union agriculture, consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister in the then Manmohan Singh-led government. Meanwhile, he is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agrarian laws after the NCP joined other opposition parties in supporting the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions, which have demanded the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

The ruling BJP has accused the opposition of playing politics on the matter and noted that the manifesto of the main opposition party, the Congress, had also batted for some of the reforms the Modi government has ushered in. The government has been holding talks with union leaders, and the next round of dialogue is scheduled for December 9.

(With agency inputs)