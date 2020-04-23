MHA Warns Against Misuse Of Lockdown Guidelines To Harass Management Of Commercial Units

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a direction to all states and UTs that the lockdown guidelines should not be misused to harass the management of any industrial establishment.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla clarified that "no fresh license or statutory approval is required for resumption of permitted activities during the lockdown period."

As per the direction, any industrial activity that is allowed to operate during the lockdown period does not require any fresh statutory approval before beginning activities. The industries have to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) on social distancing as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"I would like to request to all the state and UT governments that the industrial field establishments and field offices may be apprised of the guidelines of lockdown measures which should be followed to prevent the spread of the epidemic. These should not be misused to harass the management of any manufacturing or commercial establishment," the letter said.

READ | MHA Exempts Lockdown Restrictions From Food Processing Units, Mobile Recharge Utilities

The MHA also clarified that the consolidated revised guidelines laid out on April 15, include all the earlier activities that were exempted from lockdown restrictions since March 24.

"The fresh consolidated guidelines do not curtail these exemptions already provided earlier unless the exempted activity falls within a containment zone. Therefore, no separate permissions are required from authorities for industries already permitted to operate prior to April 15 in areas falling outside containment zones," the letter said.

READ | MHA Asks State Govts To Take Necessary Measures For Ensuring Safety Of Healthcare Workers

Rejects false apprehensions

The secretary also rejected some apprehensions that states may take legal action including imprisonment of CEO if an employee tests positive for COVID-19. Bhalla said that in such a situation, the premises of the factory would be sealed for three months. If any factory is found defying the precautionary measures, the factory may be closed down for two days and may be allowed to restart after it fully complies with the guidelines.

"I would like to clarify that there is no such clause in the consolidated revised guidelines and therefore there is no basis for such misplaced apprehensions," Bhalla said in the letter.

READ | MHA: Caregivers, Food Processing Units, Mobile Recharge Utilities Permitted To Function

READ | Lockdown Relaxation: MHA Allows shops Selling Academic Books & Agri-goods To Operate