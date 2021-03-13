MHA Writes To N-E States To Check Illegal Influx Of Myanmar Nationals Amid Military Coup 

After authorities in Myanmar asked India to return several police officers who sought refuge to avoid taking orders from the military, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday asked four northeastern states- Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to take appropriate action as per law to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar to the country.

According to the letter written by the MHA to the states, the ministry asked the security forces to stay alert and take proper action.

MHA writes to Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh

The letter written by the Home Ministry read, "As you are aware, there is a probability of large scale illegal influx into Indian territory through India-Myanmar Border (IMB) due to current internal situation in Myanmar. In this regard, MHA has already issued an advisory dated February 25 to Chief Secretaries of Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh and also to Border Guarding Force (BGF) along the IMB, and Assam Rifles to stay alert and take appropriate action to prevent a possible influx into Indian territory."

In the letter, the Ministry also mentioned that it has been reported that an illegal influx from Myanmar has started and agencies have been asked to identify migrants and initiate the deportation processes without delay. It reiterated that state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations have no power to grant "refugee" status to any foreigner as India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol. "In view of above, you are requested to take appropriate action as per law to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India," the letter added.

India is home to many Burmese refugees, including the persecuted Rohingyas. In the past month, many pro-democracy supporters from Myanmar have tried to enter India seeking refuge, but they have mostly failed because of tight Burmese security since the coup. Myanmar military took over the government on February 1, triggering massive pro-democracy protestors across the nation, in which hundreds of locals have been killed by security forces.