AAP Slams Yogi Govt's 'dirty Politics' As Thousands Of Migrant Workers Crowd Delhi Border

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for targetting the Delhi government for massive congregation seen at Delhi's borders, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on Saturday, said it was sad that politics was being done amid the Coronavirus lockdown. He dismissed Adityanath's allegations that the mass exodus was because the Kejriwal govt had disconnected water and electric supply in Delhi. He assured that the Delhi government was providing food and shelter to all those migrant labourers who were staying back in the city.

Sisodia slams Yogi govt on migrant workers crowding Delhi-UP border

मुझे बहुत दुःख है कि कोरोना महामारी के बीच बीजेपी नेता टुच्ची राजनीति पर उतर आए है. @myogiadityanath जी की सरकार ने आरोप लगाया है कि @ArvindKejriwal जी ने बिजली पानी काट दिया इसलिए लोग दिल्ली से जा रहे हैं. यह गम्भीरता से एक होकर देश को, बचाने का समय है, घटिया राजनीति का नहीं. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 28, 2020

Asking for all state governments to come together at this time of crisis, Sisodia said that the migrant labourers seen gathering at Delhi's Anand Vihar were also from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and not just Delhi. Kejriwal has made several appeals to the workers to stay in Delhi and not move towards their homes in UP, Bihar. Earlier in the day, the UP government had stated that it will deploy 200 buses every 2 hours from 8 am onward at various points in the bordering districts of Delhi.

Migrant workers crowd at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus stop

Thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in the hope of reaching their homes inspite of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus disease. Several workers including women and children, many also wearing protective masks - waited in long queues to board buses at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal. Some claimed that they had been transported to the bus stop via DTC buses under the assumption that they will be able to board buses to UP. Although the police had made people stand in three queues, there was a steady flow of migrant workers citing lack of employment due to the lockdown, creating a health hazard as the buses were packed to the hilt.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 909 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 79 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. 19 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15. Visit the official government site here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE