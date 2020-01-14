Microsoft Issues Official Statement Of CEO Satya Nadella On CAA

Clarifying the stand over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Microsoft India on Tuesday issued an official statement of CEO Satya Nadella expressing his view on the CAA debate. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Nadella stated that every country must define its borders in order to protect national security. He further mentioned that being an Indian immigrant he has grown up in a 'Multicultural India.' This statement of Nadella comes after his interaction with editors in Manhattan on Monday where he expressed his dismay over the passage of the new Act.

In the tweet, Nadella said, "Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds. I'm shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large."

Debate over CAA

Earlier on Monday, in interaction with editors in Manhattan, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gave his first reaction to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Talking to a foreign publication, he expressed his dismay over the passage of the new legislation. Nadella added that he would love to see an immigrant from Bangladesh come to India and become the CEO of a leading company. This view sparked off a massive debate on social media with some people contending that he had misunderstood the provisions of the CAA.

On one hand, historian Ramchandra Guha lauded Nadella for speaking his mind. He called upon leading IT giants in India to follow suit. The Microsoft CEO, however, came in for some intense scrutiny from journalist Kanchan Gupta and lawyer Kartikeya Tanna. The former clarified that the Act was meant only to expedite the citizenship procedure for persecuted minorities. Meanwhile, Tanna reminded Nadella of the Lautenberg Amendment, a law in the US that gave preference to religious minorities in the Soviet Union and Iran.

