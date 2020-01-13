Satya Nadella Expresses Dismay Over CAA; Sparks Off Heated Debate On Social Media

In an interaction with editors in Manhattan on Monday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gave his first reaction on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Talking to a foreign publication, he expressed his dismay over the passage of the new legislation. Nadella added that he would love to see an immigrant from Bangladesh come to India and become the CEO of a leading company. This view sparked off a massive debate on social media with some people contending that he had misunderstood the provisions of the CAA.

Asked Microsoft CEO @satyanadella about India's new Citizenship Act. "I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys" cc @PranavDixit — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 13, 2020

Read: BJP Leader Hits Out At Maha Govt For Issuing Notice To School Organising CAA Event

The debate over CAA

On one hand, historian Ramchandra Guha lauded Nadella for speaking his mind. He called upon leading IT giants in India to follow suit. The Microsoft CEO, however, came in for some intense scrutiny from journalist Kanchan Gupta and lawyer Kartikeya Tanna. The former clarified that the Act was meant only to expedite the citizenship procedure for persecuted minorities. Meanwhile, Tanna reminded Nadella of the Lautenberg Amendment, a law in the US that gave preference to religious minorities in the Soviet Union and Iran.

I am glad Satya Nadella has said what he has. I wish that one of our own IT czars had the courage and wisdom to say this first. Or to say it even now. https://t.co/KsKbDUtMQk — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 13, 2020

Read: Opposition To Carry Out Large Assembly Against CAA, NRC, Says D Raja Post Parties Meet

#India does not have a 'new' Citizenship Act. It's an amendment to 1955 Act for fasttracking citizenship of persecuted non-Muslims.

A Bangladeshi can enter India legally, seek & secure citizenship, create unicorn, or become CEO of any co.@satyanadella is talking through his hat. https://t.co/lNNuy1dh2Q — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) January 13, 2020

Read: 'No Illegal Immigrant Should Stay In India',says Baba Ramdev On Implementation Of CAA, NRC

A consistent proponent of liberal immigration policy

The Hyderabad-born Nadella has always been a proponent of pro-immigration policies in the US. For instance, he had released a detailed critique of the policy pursued by the Donald Trump administration in June 2018. Vehemently disagreeing with separating immigrant children from their families, he described how the US had gained as a result of its liberal immigration policy in the past. In the statement, he cited his own example to buttress his point.

My views on U.S. immigration policy https://t.co/AZ84yWhFmR — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 20, 2018

Read: Mamata Deplores BJP WB President's 'shot Like Dogs' Comment About Anti-CAA Agitators