MiG-29K Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Arabian Sea; One Pilot Rescued, Search On For Other

A MiG-29K trainer of the Indian Navy ditched on Thursday evening while operating at the high seas and one pilot has been rescued while another is still missing, Navy officials said on Friday. They said that the incident took place at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea.

'An inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident'

The Navy has deployed surveillance aircraft and ships to locate the missing pilot. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the officials said.

“A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of Indian Navy operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

MiG-29 aircraft operate from aircraft carrier INS 'Vikramaditya'.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

(Image credits: Representational/Indian Navy)