Maryam Nawaz Alleges Being Fed 'rat-contaminated' Food By Imran Khan's Govt In Lahore Jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice President and daughter of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz on Thursday accused the Imran Khan-led PTI government of forcing her to consume "rat-contaminated food" when she was imprisoned in the Punjab capital's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

'They will not have the audacity'

According to Geo News, Maryam revealed this information in an informal conversation with journalists where she said that the medication given to her was "not fit for use at all". "I was forced to take fungus-infected medicines in prison," she claimed. Earlier this month, the PML-N vice president alleged that there were cameras installed inside her cell and her bathroom. Maryam Nawaz was arrested in Lahore in a money laundering case.

Maryam said earlier this month, "I have gone to jail twice and if I speak about how I, a woman, was treated in jail, they will not have the audacity to show their faces," she said, referring to the government. In her criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, she had said that if authorities can break into a room and arrest her in front of her father Nawaz Sharif and launch personal attacks on her, then no woman is safe in Pakistan.

Imran's advisor denies allegations

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar denied the PML-N vice president's claims of consuming the 'rat contaminated food' while in prison. "This woman's food always came [prepared] from home," Akbar said and added "So either the rat belonged to the family or they are lying according to the 'family tradition'. By the way, these rats seem to be quite 'Sharif' [innocent] that they leave food behind," the PM's adviser said.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her party are locked in a battle with Imran's PTI over the so-called elections held by his government in Gilgit-Baltistan. She claimed that PTI won a few seats in the elections through 'rigging', 'bullying', and with the help of turncoats. Maryam, on her Twitter, wrote that Imran Khan's PTI failing to achieve an absolute majority in the northern region (illegally occupied) is a "shameful defeat" for the incumbent government, the News International reported. "This defeat is a telling sign of what the future has in store."

