Migrant Returnees Posing 'a Big Challenge', Says Uttarakhand Minister As Cases Rise

As more and more migrants are brought back to Uttarakhand from across the country, the number of new COVID cases reported a steadily rise in the state. According to state minister Subodh Uniyal, the majority of the returnees who are being tested positive are migrants from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi. This comes after 62 new cases surfaced between May 10 and May 20 making Uttarakhand cross the 100 cases mark, as per the data issued by the Health Directorate of the state. "We expected the numbers to go up, but with migrants returning home the current number is turning out to be a big challenge. Only one lakh people have arrived yet, while 2.75 lakh are still expected," Subodh Uniyal told news agency ANI.

Read: Uttrakhand HC Directs State To Quarantine Migrants From Red Zones For A Week

Read: Six Uttarakhand Districts In Orange Zone, Seven In Green

"We don't have the infrastructure to quarantine 2.5 lakh people, where the social distancing norms can be followed," he said. "But we can win the battle against this virus if we work together. The fight against coronavirus cannot be solely won by government measures. Every individual needs to contribute," added Uniyal.

Uttarakhand HC directs state to quarantine migrants

A few days ago, Uttarakhand High Court directed the State government to quarantine migrants from red zones at the State border for a week in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. The Court's orders came after a petition was filed in the court and the next hearing is on June 2.

The decision, given by a division bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ravindra Maithani read, "More than two lakh persons are likely to come to Uttarakhand since the opening of the state borders. More than 90,000 persons have already reached Uttarakhand. The remaining are coming on a daily basis and roughly 6000 - 7000 persons are entering Uttarakhand from various border points each day. At each border point, the state government shall make every possible effort to establish and make functional quarantine centers. In these quarantine centers, all such returnees who are coming from red zones shall be kept for a period of one week."

Nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the number of cases to 120. Out of its 13 districts, Uttarakhand government has classified six districts as orange zone and the rest in green besides deciding to implement the odd-even traffic formula for private vehicles in seven of its major cities.

Read: Uttarakhand CM Warns Of Strict Action Against Those Violating Quarantine Rules

Read: Nine Test Positive In Uttarakhand For COVID-19, Tally Rises To 120

(With Agency Inputs)