Uttarakhand CM Warns Of Strict Action Against Those Violating Quarantine Rules

Amid the fourth phase of lockdown in India, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday warned the violators flouting quarantine rules stating that strict action will be taken against them. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister's warning came during a review meeting where the CM was addressing senior government officials and the district magistrates via video conferencing. Trivendra Singh Rawat added that strict monitoring of rules was being done based on reports submitted by ASHA workers.

"A strict action will be taken against those who violate the home quarantine rules. The reports submitted by the ASHA workers, Angadwadi workers will be taken seriously," he said. "The local administrative staff to work under the leadership of village heads in order to create awareness about the COVID-19," he added.

During the video conference, the CM also pointed at the need to conduct proper "sanitization drives" in all the quarantine centres made in the villages and added that Rs 5000 has been given under the National Health Mission to the each of the Village Health and Sanitation Committees.

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand

Nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the number of cases to 120. Out of its 13 districts, Uttarakhand government has classified six districts as orange zone and the rest in green besides deciding to implement the odd-even traffic formula for private vehicles in seven of its major cities.

Seven major cities where the odd-even traffic rules will have to be followed by private vehicles during the fourth phase of the lockdown are Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Kotdwar, Rudrapur, Haldwani and Kashipur. The decision has been taken to ensure fewer vehicles on the road between 7 am and 4 pm, Chief Secretary, Utpal Kumar, Singh said.

All shops will remain open from 7 am to 4 pm in the orange and green zones barring malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls and restaurants, he said. However, restaurants can operate their home delivery services. Barbershops, salons, spas and parlours will also be open but educational institutions will remain closed. No movement of people or vehicles will be allowed from 4 pm to 7 am, he added.

(With Agency Inputs)