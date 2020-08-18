Andhra Minister Vanita Taneti Visits Flood-affected Village, Assures State Govt's Help

Taneti Vinita, Minister for Women and Child Welfare in the government of Andhra Pradesh, visited Madduru Lanka, a village located in the Kovvur Mandal that has been ravaged by floods and assured the villagers of all possible help by the state government.

Minister Taneti also ordered the officials to stay alert and provide the best service possible to all the residents. The minister also visited the rehabilitation center and interacted with the families, whose houses were lost within the floods.

While having an interaction with media officials, Women and Child Welfare minister mentioned that "the village had drowned as the river(Godavari) received the highest amount of water in the past three decades. The government surely would be supporting the people who have been affected due to the floods. The people would be shifted to safer places. The government officials are also under high alert. At rehabilitation centers, arrangements for food have been made".

"The village of Madduru won't have a lot of issues since the water is being collected at Bhadrachalam. In case any matter arises, state officials would be ready and resolve them with immediate effect", added Taneti.

The Minister had also requested the common folk of the town to help the officials in case the need arises and prepare themselves in going to shelter homes if the situation demands.

The Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing rains for a lot of days. On Monday, the river Godavari had crossed the 20-lakh cusecs mark, submerging thousands of villages across its coast.The irrigation department of the state had requested the people who were living in the low-lying areas of the region to be alert of flooding since about 70 gates of the Prakasam barrage had to be lifted, to release the floodwater.

The third warning of floods, had been issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, near Rajamahendravaram, after floodwaters had been discharged in the Bay of Bengal.

(With Inputs From ANI)

(Image Credits:Twitter)