Assam: 22,000 Girl Students To Get A Scooty Each From Govt Under Flagship Scheme

Under the flagship Pragyan Bharati scheme, 22,000 girl students of Assam who secured first division in the Class 12 exams of the State Board will get a scooty each from the State government, Education Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in Guwahati on Tuesday. The scheme initially announced in the Budget of 2020-21, is part of the 18 point agenda of the State government.

Making the announcement, Dr. Sarma said the girl students who secured first division have been covered in this scheme and they will get the scooty on October 15. The minister said, "The students who secured first division are automatically eligible to get covered under this scheme. They need not go for separate registration."

Though initially, the State Government had decided to give electronic scooty, now they have decided to give an option between the electronic variant and the petrol variant. Those who want to have the electronic variant will have to separately opt for it in the dedicated portal www.sebaonline.org. Those, who don't opt will automatically get the petrol variant.

READ | MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Start For 128 Posts Of Medical Officers

READ | Akshay Kumar Donates Towards Flood Relief, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Lauds Him

The announcement was made on Tuesday, as part of the series of announcements the State government has been making every year.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said the procurement of this lot of scootys will begin soon so that students can have them on October 15. Each scooty will cost the government around Rs 55,000. However, the registration of the vehicle will have to be done by the beneficiaries themselves. As per the policy, the beneficiary will not be able to sell the scooty to anyone else for three years.

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, the minister also said that the colleges in the State can increase their seat capacity for this session in view of the pandemic. Twenty-five percent seats of all colleges will now be reserved for the students of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. This has been announced because of the pandemic and will be valid for this session only.

(ANI photo)

READ | After Months Of Silence, Thousands Of People Demonstrate Against CAA, Draft EIA In Assam

READ | Assam's COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs To 197 With Eight More Fatalities