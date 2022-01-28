Ministry Of Ayush Releases Yoga Advisory For COVID-19 Patients Under Home Isolation

Amid undulating COVID-19 infections countrywide, on January 28 the Ministry of Ayush released a series of Yoga asanas, exercises and protocols for patients who are deemed to be home quarantined under isolation. The Ministry further stated that the directive is released in association with autonomous organisation Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Ayush attached the name of yoga exercises along with graphics of respective postures. It shared, "Yoga Advisory for Home Isolated #COVID19 Patients developed by MDNIY in consultation with Yoga experts is another initiative of MoA to help the masses navigate this pandemic.

In November 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind had said that yoga does not belong to a particular community or religious sect. Citing Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who learnt yoga from a trained teacher sent to him from India, President Kovind said he had described yoga as India's biggest gift to humanity.

The President further said that India is recognised all over the world for its ancient wisdom and hailed Yoga's unique education system, which combines traditional knowledge and modern research.

COVID-19 tally in India

With 2,86,384 people testing positive for the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of infections rose to 4,03,71,500 on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the Health Ministry data stated. The active cases have decreased to 22,02,472 and comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent, the ministry informed.

On the vaccination front, 95% of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine while 74% are fully inoculated. Earlier today, Mansukh Mandaviya had congratulated the nation for the remarkable achievement saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hard work of health workers and public participation, the country was continuously moving forward in its vaccine campaign.