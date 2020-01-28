Ministry Of Health Sets Up 24*7 Helpline, Urges People To Self-report Coronavirus Symptoms

While India continued to step up its safety measures against the deadly Coronavirus, Dr. Harsh Vardhan-led Ministry of Health has issued a helpline number for queries on the novel virus. A 24*7 Call Centre will be active for responding to queries. The novel coronavirus helpline number is +91-11-23978046

The outbreak of Coronavirus in the city of Wuhan has killed as many as 80 people in China. Over 2,700 cases of Coronavirus have been reported. The outbreak of the virus at a time when the nation celebrates Lunar New Year has created an atmosphere of panic.

The Health Minister had earlier urged the Central Government to conduct a full screening of suspected persons arriving from international airports. Furthermore, the ministry appealed passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1st, 2020, to come forward for self-reporting to the Call Centre or the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress, etc.

'Emergency in China'

Though the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet classified the virus as an international emergency considering the low number of overseas cases, however, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called it 'an emergency in China'.

According to the WHO, symptoms of Coronavirus may include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, and fever. In more severe cases, it may lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. Experts and researchers are yet to understand the destructive potential of the new virus and have yet not found a cure for the same.

