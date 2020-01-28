Coronavirus Death Toll In China Rises Over 100, Nearly 1,300 New Cases Reported

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak has claimed the lives of over 100 people, while nearly 1,300 new cases have been reported in China, authorities said on Tuesday. The Asian country is on high alert since cases of the virus has been spreading rapidly, causing a major global health risk.

Public health experts in Hong Kong had warned on Monday that there could be thousands of more carriers of this new and deadly virus from China, despite sweeping efforts to contain it.

As the disease continues to spread rapidly, the health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China.

Several countries have also issued travel advisories for Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan, a Chinese city comprising of more than 11 million people where the first case of Coronavirus was reported. The Chinese authorities have suspended air and rail travel in the area around Wuhan.

With countries across the world battling the deadly virus outbreak, Australia on January 27, Monday confirmed its fifth case of the novel Coronavirus. According to reports, the confirmed case was of a 21-year-old woman who was on board the last flight flying out of the city of Wuhan before China ordered a complete lockdown of the 'epicentre'.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer warned the public that there might be more confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country. The Federal government is reportedly exploring plans to evacuate Australian citizens from the epicentre of the pandemic, Wuhan in central China.

WHO: "Global risk of Coronavirus Is high"

The World Health Organisation on Monday said the global risk from the deadly virus in China was "high", admitting an error in its previous reports that said it was "moderate".

The UN health body said in a situation report published late Sunday that the risk was "very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level". In a footnote, the WHO said there had been an "error" in previous communications published on Thursday, Friday and Saturday which "incorrectly" stated that the global risk was "moderate". Asked for more detail, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said only that it was "an error in the wording".

