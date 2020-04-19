Telangana CM KCR Extends State's COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 7; Rent Deferred By 3 Months

In a massive development, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao, on Sunday, announced extending the state lockdown to May 7, at a press conference. He added that there will be no relaxation in lockdown till then and that further decisions will be taken on May 5 in the cabinet meeting depending on the situation. Currently, Telangana has reported 844 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 18 deaths.

Telangana extends lockdown till May 7

He added that no religious congregation is allowed during this lockdown till May 7 and requested all people to celebrate all festivals confined within their homes. Food delivery companies like Swiggy and Zomato's services have been banned in state from Monday until 7 May. Retired government employees have been offered 75% of their pension amounts, while Police personnel have been given 10% additional salaries.

