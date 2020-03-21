'Minute Precautions Can Save Lives': PM Modi Shares Awareness Video On Battling COVID-19

To spread awareness on battling the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video on his official Twitter handle. The Prime Minister said that minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives. He also asked the citizens to share videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, using the hashtag '#IndiaFightsCorona'

'Minute precautions can save lives'

Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives.



Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/OfguKRMs1g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19. He said the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and stressed the need for the Centre and states to work together. Some Chief Ministers, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, requested the government to allow private hospitals to test for and treat the disease as pressure is mounting on the government’s medical establishments.

'Complacency will be our undoing'

In his address to the nation on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi cautioned that India could not be immune to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus. “Complacency will be our undoing," he said ahead of appealing to the nation to strictly adhere to “social distancing."

He said that two things are important to fight this pandemic. "First - Resolve and Second- Restraint, today, our 130 crore citizen have to show resolve and determination to fight this pandemic as a citizen by performing duties and following the directions of the Central and the state government," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister asked citizens to voluntarily stay indoors from 7 am till 9 pm. No passenger train will ply from any railway station in the country on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew'.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India rose to 271 on Saturday, according to ICMR. The Ministry of Health has instructed hospitals to not turn away patients suspected of having coronavirus, and that patients with pneumonia should also be tested for the infection.

