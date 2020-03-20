The Debate
Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan & Others Laud 'Janta Curfew', PM Modi Gives Quirky Responses

Bollywood News

PM Narendra Modi has acknowledged the efforts of film industry members who have shown their support for the 'Janta Curfew' scheduled for Sunday, March 22.

Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has individually responded to members of the film and sports fraternity who have shown their support for the 'Janta Curfew' initiative which is to be implemented across India on Sunday, March 22.

PM Modi has shared the tweets of many Bollywood actors and singers and responded to them in a quirky manner by adding something relevant to either acting or singing. Netizens have hailed the Prime Minister for his efforts to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus by creating awareness about the infectious disease and advising precautions for the same.

Hrithik Roshan's tweet seemingly reminded the Prime Minister of his popular movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham as he also tagged the Fiza actor's co-stars from the film including Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and director Karan Johar. He also shared superstar Kamal Haasan's tweet by urging netizens to listen to 'the most distinguished personalities of the country'.

Have a look:

Read | PM Modi hails 'lightning-fast' Hima Das & PT Usha for joining hands to fight COVID-19

Bollywood rap artist Badshah, who usually churns out party numbers, was also one of the people whose tweet was shared by PM Modi. Anupam Kher's appeal to wear masks was also acknowledged and carried forward by the Prime Minister through his tweet.

Have a look:

Read | 'Let's keep Corona out!': PM Modi lauds Paralympian Deepa Malik's support to Janta Curfew

Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus, which basically described everyone's mood right now, was also shared by the PM as he said, "it's time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona Ka Punchnama'!(sic)". Legendary Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan also received a shoutout for spreading an important message on the subject of coronavirus.

Have a look:

Read | PM Narendra Modi thanks Harsha Bhogle & Ravi Shastri for supporting 'Janta Curfew'

Read | PM Modi thanks Jhulan Goswami & Poonam Yadav for whole-heartedly supporting 'Janta Curfew'

 

 

