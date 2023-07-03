Mission Gaganyaan's Crew Recovery Team Successfully Completes Phase-1 Training

Indian Navy's Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at Kochi recently witnessed the successful completion of Phase-1 training for the crew recovery team of Mission Gaganyaan. This milestone marks a significant step forward in India's ambitious space programme. The team, consisting of highly skilled Indian Naval Divers and Marine Commandos, underwent rigorous training to master the intricacies of crew module recovery in diverse sea conditions.

Mission Gaganyaan, India's first manned space mission, aims to send a crewed spacecraft to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and pave the way for future manned space exploration endeavours. With the successful completion of Phase-1 training, the first batch of crew recovery team members has demonstrated their readiness and commitment to the historic mission. The primary objective of Mission Gaganyaan is to demonstrate India's capabilities in human spaceflight and establish the country as a part of the elite group of nations capable of sending humans to space.

Unparalleled Training at State-of-the-Art Facility

Utilising the cutting-edge infrastructure and advanced technologies available at the WSTF, the crew recovery team underwent a comprehensive two-week training capsule. The programme encompassed essential aspects of the mission, including protocols to be followed during medical emergencies and familiarisation with various aircraft and their associated rescue equipment. The training not only imparted crucial skills but also served as a validation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) jointly formulated by the Indian Navy and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Image: PIB

On the concluding day of the training, Dr Mohan M, the Director of the Human Space Flight Centre at ISRO, had the privilege of witnessing a captivating recovery demonstration. Impressed by the team's proficiency and dedication, Dr Mohan M interacted with the crew recovery team, providing valuable insights and guidance. His presence highlighted the collaborative efforts between ISRO and the Indian Navy, demonstrating the synergy in achieving India's space exploration goals.

Having completed their training at the WSTF, the crew recovery team is now poised to play a vital role in the forthcoming test launches planned by ISRO. Equipped with the necessary skills and expertise, these trained professionals will ensure the safe retrieval of crew modules during critical missions, bolstering India's pursuit of space exploration and human spaceflight.