Mizoram Reports 1,430 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Fresh Fatalities

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,07,566 on Tuesday as 1,430 more people tested positive for the virus, while five new fatalities pushed the death toll to 363, an official said.

The single-day positivity rate was 15.18 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 9,422 sample tests.

At least 288 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 761, followed by Lunglei district (149) and Siaha district (113), he said.

Five patients have travel history and the rest 1,425 were found to have contracted the virus locally, he said.

The number of COVID-19 active cases now stands at 14,381, while 92,822 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 86.29 per cent and the death rate is 0.33 per cent.

The state has conducted more than 11.82 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date.

Over 6.87 lakh people have been vaccinated till Monday, of which 4.75 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the Health department said.

