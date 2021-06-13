Mizoram's Ziona Chana, Who Had 38 Wives And 89 Children, Passes Away; State Bids Farewell

In an unfortunate development, Ziona Chana, the head of the world's largest family with 38 wives and 89 children passed away on Sunday. The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga took to his official Twitter handle, and bid farewell to Chana 'with a heavy heart', on behalf of the entire state.

He wrote, "With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children," and further added, "Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam have become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family." He concluded his post with 'Rest in Peace, Sir'.

As per reports, Ziona died at 3 PM at Trinity hospital in Aizawl. He had sugar and hypertension.

The Chana's- The world's largest family

Ziona was the head of the world's largest family. He was born on July 21, 1945, and got married for the first time at the age of 15 in 1959 and for the last time in 2004 when he was 60. In total, he had 38 wives, and with them, he had a total of 89 children. He also had a lot of grandchildren, and that brought the total number of family members to 162.

Reports suggest that his family members live in a four-storied house called 'Chhuan Thar Run' with over 100 rooms in the mountainous village. Ziona's sons and their wives, and all their children, live in different rooms in the same building, but share a common kitchen, while his wives shared a dormitory near his private bedroom. They are supported by their own resources and occasional donations from followers.

(Credit-ZoramthagaCM/Twitter)