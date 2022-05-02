MK Stalin Thanks EAM Jaishankar For Accepting TN's Request To Provide Aid To Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, thanked External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for accepting the state's request to help the people of Sri Lanka. "Am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres [sic]," Stalin wrote on Twitter. Last month, Tamil Nadu State Assembly passed a resolution regarding the provision of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka as the island nation is facing one of the worst economic crisis.

In the wake of this, the Tamil Nadu government had urged the central government to provide humanitarian assistance to Tamil communities in Sri Lanka. Responding to Stalin's request, EAM Jaishankar stated that "the centre is in contact with the Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL) through its High Commission in Colombo and it has been ascertained that the GoSL will accept inclusive relief on a Government-to-Government basis."

A personal thanks to Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar for accepting TN’s request to help the people of SL. Am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres. pic.twitter.com/AKgLnfXVmo — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 2, 2022

Jaishankar asks TN govt to coordinate with centre for humanitarian assistance

Dr Jaishankar further stated that GoSL as well as Tamil leaders in Sri Lanka are publicly of the view that such humanitarian gestures at a time like this need to be inclusive. Ministry of External Affairs and the country's High Commission in Sri Lanka will be happy to facilitate assistance on the lines proposed, he further remarked. The External Affairs Minister also asked the Tamil Nadu government to coordinate with the centre for the supply and distribution of humanitarian relief material to Sri Lanka. "The relief material will be shared with GoSL to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances," Jaishankar added in a letter written to Stalin.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, people in the island nation have been protesting nearly for a month demanding for the government, led by the Rajapaksa family, to step down.

Image: PTI/AP