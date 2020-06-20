MMR Vaccine Might Offer Protection Against Acute Covid-19 Complications: Scientists

As the scientists across the globe are in the race to discover a cure for the novel coronavirus, many studies are being carried out to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, while some are even studying ways to prevent the lethal infection. Recently the scientists from the United States suggested that the use of 'measles, mumps, rubella', or 'MMR' vaccine may serve as a preventive measure against the most acute disease complications of COVID-19.

Live attenuated vaccines

Researchers from the Louisiana State University in the US informed that 'live attenuated vaccines', which are made using weakened strains of a disease-causing pathogen, provide nonspecific protection against deadly infections. They further said these vaccines can induce 'trained' hereditary immune cells for improved host responses against subsequent infections.

According to the study published in the journal mBio, the researcher said vaccination with MMR in immunocompetent individuals may be effective for health care workers are easily exposed to COVID-19 infection. The researchers hypothesized that adults who had received the MMR vaccine in childhood likely to still possess antibodies against the targeted viruses which at the very least would provide combined protection against measles, mumps, and rubella for aged adults. With the combined induction of the immune system's trained innate cells, thee researchers think MMR vaccination could also provide protection against the 'worst sequelae of COVID-19.'

Citing the examples of the 955 sailors on the U.S.S. Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19 with milder symptoms, the scientist said this could be a consequence of the fact that MMR vaccinations are given to all U.S. Navy recruits. The further researchers have called for a clinical trial with MMR vaccine in the high-risk populations, recommending it may provide a 'low-risk- high-reward' preventive measure in saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Representative image)