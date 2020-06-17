Coronavirus: Flushing 'can Propel Viral Infection 3ft', Scientists Ask To Shut Toilet Lid

In a new study published in journal Physics of Fluids, researchers have found fecal-oral transmission is a common transmission route for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that might spread while flushing the toilet without lid closure. According to the study, the researchers at the Yangzhou University in China found via computational fluid dynamics how the water from a flushed toilet could propel the coronavirus into the air up to 3 feet above the toilet bowl.

While flushing the toilet, the droplets of coronavirus can linger in the air for one minute and might land on other surfaces, including the risk of inhaling it when not wearing protective masks, as per the research. In the study, scientists explained that to avoid the spread of the virus, closing the lid of the toilet can prove effective as it reduces air contamination. “It is clear from daily experience that flushing a toilet generates strong turbulence within the bowl. Will this flushing-induced turbulent flow expel aerosol particles containing viruses out of the bowl,” the study mentioned.

In the study, researchers pointed out that a coronavirus patient flushing the toilet without lid shut can risk a massive upward transport of coronavirus particles, with 40%–60% of particles reaching above the toilet seat, leading to large-scale spread. The reason for this, according to scientists, is that some COVID-19 patients develop gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, due to which the virus can survive in the digestive tract.

Read: Scientists To Unveil 12 Billion-year-old Signal From Universe’s ‘Dark Age’: Reports

Read: Scientists Spot Green Light In Mars Atmosphere: 1st Such Phenomenon On Planet Beyond Earth

Scientists tested sewage and wastewater

Further, in an experimental study, a research team from Sun Yat-Sen University in March 2020 collected the faecal samples from confirmed patients that tested COVID-19 positive which showed the nucleic acid detection. Hence, this provides evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has the possibility of faecal-oral transmission. Additionally, the scientists tested sewage and wastewater to determine how some people might have become infected with coronavirus to further back the findings.

Dr. Bryan Bzdek, from the Bristol Aerosol Research Centre at the University, was quoted saying that whenever possible, people should keep the toilet seat down when they flushed, clean the toilet seat and any other contact areas frequently, and wash their hands after using the toilet. These measures, would not only reduce transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but many other viruses that are transmitted through the fecal-oral route, so these are good hygiene practices to have anyway, he added.



Read: Russia Accuses China Of Espoinage, Puts Leading Arctic Scientist Under House Arrest

Read: Scientist Creates Own COVID-19 Dashboard After She Was Fired By Florida Health Department

(Images: Physics of Fluids)