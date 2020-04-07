Centre Mulls Extending 21-day COVID-19 Lockdown Post-April 14 After States Demand: Sources

In a massive development, the Centre on Tuesday is mulling to extend the nationwide lockdown post-April 14, as per sources. The Centre is reportedly actively considering to extend the lockdown as many states have approached the Centre requesting the same. Currently, India's total number of cases stands at 4421, with 114 deaths.

Modi govt plans 2 Covid strategies post-April 14; for 'lockdown & non-lockdown' states

GoM meeting on post-lockdown strategy

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with the empowered group of ministers to discuss the strategy of what will happen after the completion of the 21-day nationwide Coronavirus lockdown on April 14. According to sources, the course of action has been divided into two parts, seemingly leaving it for states to decide whether or not to lift their respective lockdowns. There are two plans for states which will extend lockdown and the states which will lift the lockdown to ensure transport of essential goods, food supply to people, army intervention and social distancing guidelines.

Telangana CM KCR appeals PM Modi to extend lockdown till June 3 citing BCG study

States demanding extension of lockdown

While Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for the extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till June 3, other states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu are mulling an extension of statewide lockdown. Several other states like Karnataka, Assam etc. are mulling on phased manner relaxation of lockdown post-April 14. Kerala is the only states which has declared its borders open for other state residents to come into avail treatment.

Tripura reports first COVID-19 positive case, CM Biplab Deb asks people to not panic

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 3981 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 325 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 868. 114 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; cases in India at 4420