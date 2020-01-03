Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi; Says He Is 'PM Of India, But Always Talks About Pakistan'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Siliguri. Furthermore, she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating that he always talks about Pakistan.

Banerjee has been leading protests against the NRC and the CAA for the last few weeks. She has led quite a few protest marches and has given speech after speech to put forward the points about what she claims the unjust nature of the NRC and CAA.

Urging everyone to stand together and save the democracy, Mamata said, "I am fighting against the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Join hands with me. Requesting all people to come forward to save our democracy."

Mamata Banerjee further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why he always spoke only about Pakistan. She had earlier made a similar accusation asking why he frequently compared India with Pakistan and further said that said it is a shame that even after 70 years of Independence, people have to prove their nationality.

"He (Modi) is the Prime Minister of India, but always talks about Pakistan. Why? We are Indians and we will definitely discuss our national issues," she said.

Mamata further stated that she will hold a similar rally in Darjeeling on January 22 and requested people to join her movement to save democracy.

Mamata Banerjee calls for opposition unity

On December 23, Banerjee wrote to Pawar observing that the citizens of the country irrespective of caste and creed feared the CAA and the NRC. She argued that it was imperative for the Opposition to come together and rise against the "draconian" regime. The West Bengal CM contended that the students of India had risen against the Centre.

There have been widespread protests against the CAA and the NRC in various parts of the country. The Opposition's main contention is that the CAA violates the Constitutional principle of Right to Equality. Furthermore, the protesters have raised apprehensions over the implementation of the CAA and the NRC in combination.

