Mohali’s Fortis Hospital Rolls Out Sputnik V Vaccines; 200 Jabs Administered On First Day

Private hospital chain Fortis Healthcare on Friday, June 25 stated that the hospital has started rolling out the Sputnik V-- the third anti-COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in India. The vaccine rollout at Fortis Hospital in Mohali started as part of its limited pilot soft launch. Around 200 people received the jab on June 25 of the two-dose vaccine. Fortis Healthcare ramped up its vaccination drive after vaccines were opened to all age groups above 18.

Sputnik V vaccination at Fortis Mohali

Fortis issued a statement and informed people that the registration for the administration of the vaccination can be done through the CoWin and Aarogya Setu applications. In accordance with the government guidelines, the vaccine stock has been directly procured by Fortis from Dr Reddy's Laboratories and has been priced at Rs 1,145 per dose, it added.

“While Fortis Hospital Mohali continues to administer Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, Sputnik V is also being made available to the public,” Fortis said in a statement.

'200 people received Sputnik V jabs': Abhijit Singh

Abhijit Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Mohali said that the first hospital to start vaccination for Sputnik V and has vaccinated 200 people till now.

“Ours is the first hospital in the region to start vaccination for Sputnik V for the general public. The first day of the vaccination got a good response from the people as around 200 people were vaccinated till Friday evening,” he said.

Fortis Memorial Research Institute provides Sputnik V

After Covaxin and Covishield, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved for use in India's vaccination program. Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Center, uses two separate vectors for the two doses in a vaccination course, providing longer-lasting protection than vaccines that use the same delivery mechanism for both shots. Sputnik V, which was introduced in August of last year and has a 91.6 percent efficacy rate, was the world's first vaccination against COVID-19.

The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology produced Sputnik V, an adenovirus viral vector vaccine for COVID-19. The Russian Ministry of Health registered it as Gam-COVID-Vac on August 11, 2020. According to Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund, the 'V' in its name stands for 'Victory over COVID-19', said reports.

