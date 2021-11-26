Mohan Bhagwat Gives Clarion Call For 'undoing' Partition; Dubs It 'matter Of Existence'

In a massive development on Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat gave a clarion call for undoing partition citing that it was the only way to address the pain of the people. He was speaking at the launch of Krishnanand Sagar's book '‘Vibhajan Kalin Bharat Ke Sakshi’ (The witnesses of partition-era India) in Noida. Maintaining that partition was accepted back then only to avoid bloodshed, he contended that neither India nor Pakistan was happy as a consequence. Asserting that this is a matter of our existence, he stressed, "We have to integrate what has been disintegrated".

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat opined, "The proposal (for partition) was accepted so that rivers of blood should not flow. If they did not do so, then a lot more blood would have blown back then and is flowing even today. One thing is clear- Partition cannot be a solution. Neither India is happy, nor the people who demanded partition in the name of Islam are happy. Because we cannot derive happiness from this."

"We have got independence to give the world something. But we will be worth giving something to the world when we reverse this bad chapter in history and follow the path of our Param Vaibhav. It is our duty. India's PM is bound to India's Constitution. He has to take all the people along. He has to take into account the current situation," he added.

#WATCH | Partition was no solution. Neither India is happy with it, nor those who demanded it in the name of Islam: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a book launch event in Noida



(Video: RSS) pic.twitter.com/fxIfsm4err — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2021

#WATCH | Speaking on the partition at a book launch event in Noida, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "...It is our national duty to integrate what was disintegrated."



(Video: RSS) pic.twitter.com/evOVShMZPK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2021

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Delivering the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 earlier this year, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. While declaring that every August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Addressing the people, he described partition as "one of the biggest tragedies" of the last century. Moreover, he opined that the announcement will serve as a fitting tribute to the people who suffered during the partition.

PM Modi stated, "We celebrate Independence but even today, the pain of partition pierces our hearts. It is one of the biggest tragedies of the previous century. After Independence, these people were forgotten very soon. Yesterday, India has taken an emotional decision."