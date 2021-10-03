On his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat acknowledged that there has been a change in the system. He was addressing a seminar at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium in the Jammu University on Saturday. Speaking at the event, he stated that people were happy at the fact that the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mookerjee bore fruit in the form of abrogation of Article 370. A part of Independent India's first Union Cabinet, Mookerjee died in suspicious circumstances in Srinagar on June 23, 1953.

Mohan Bhagwat said, "I was being said that I am coming (to Jammu) after the abrogation of Article 370. Whether Article 370 was removed or not, there was a change in the system. The system should be according to a purpose, situation and nature." Calling for a change in the mindset, the RSS head opined, "Merely a change in the system is not enough. Because people running the system are from society. There is an English saying- People get the government they deserve".

Moreover, Bhagwat revealed that the RSS plans to set up more shakhas in J&K to promote the spirit of "patriotism" among the people. On this occasion, he also stressed that India is a very diverse nation and nobody has ever snatched the "indigenous culture of places having a cosmopolitan culture". He contended that the unity of Indians will pave the way for safeguarding the nation.

Article 370 abrogation & formation of PAGD

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats. Chairing an all-party meeting on June 24, PM Modi promised that J&K will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over.