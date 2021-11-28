Linking 'Bharat' and 'Hindus' Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that 'If Hindus want to stay as Hindu then Bharat needs to become Akhand.' The RSS Chief was speaking at an event in Gwalior where he also added that the number, strength of Hindus have decreased along with the emotion of Hindutva. 'Bharat is Hindustan, no one can separate Bharat and Hindu,' added Mohan Bhagwat.

Listen to Bhagwat's statement here:

#WATCH | "You will see that the number & strength of Hindus have decreased...or the emotion of Hindutva has decreased....If Hindus want to stay as Hindu then Bharat needs to become 'Akand'," says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while addressing an event in Gwalior, MP pic.twitter.com/hkjkB5xMz1 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Mohan Bhagwat on four-day visit to Madhya Pradesh:

The RSS chief arrived in Gwalior on Friday to address and guide a four-day “Ghosh Shivir” (musical bands camp), which began here on Thursday, a functionary was quoted by PTI. The “Ghosh Shivir” began at Sawarswati Shishu Mandir on Shivpuri link road, senior functionary Ashok Pandey said. After reaching Gwalior yesterday, Mohan Bhagwat addressed the instrumentalists at the camp after their presentation. At least 500 instrumentalists from 31 districts of RSS Madhya Pradesh Bharat Pranth (including Gwalior and Bhopal divisions) participated in the camp, Pandey added.

Mohan Bhagwat says Hinduism did not need to change anyone

Speaking on Hinduism in an earlier event, the RSS leader had said that Hinduism did not need to change anyone and proceed forward together. Addressing a Ghosh Shivir, in Chhattisgarh, Bhagwat said that India's diversity was its strength, stating that its way of life must be given to the world to become a Vishwa guru. Claiming that the weak are often exploited, he said anyone trying to disturb the nation's tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country.

Mohan Bhagwat issues clarion call for 'undoing' partition

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday, gave a clarion call for undoing partition citing that it was the only way to address the pain of the people. He was speaking at the launch of Krishnanand Sagar's book '‘Vibhajan Kalin Bharat Ke Sakshi’ (The witnesses of partition-era India) in Noida. Maintaining that partition was accepted back then only to avoid bloodshed, he contended that neither India nor Pakistan was happy as a consequence. Asserting that this is a matter of our existence, he stressed, "We have to integrate what has been disintegrated".