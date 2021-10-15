Mohandas Pai Schools NYT Journalist For 'idiotic' Hinduphobic Rant; Calls It Racism

New York Times correspondent Emily Schmall has landed in trouble for her slanderous remarks against an IndiGo pilot, who in the spirit of the festive season, shared the significance behind boarding a flight in Varanasi and landing in Kolkata, on the pious occasion of Dussehra eve.

The captain of the aircraft, before taking off from Varanasi on the ninth day of Navratri, took out time to describe the importance of the flight path from Varanasi (the city of Shiv) to Kolkata (the city of Shakti). The pilot further expressed that India for him is not just a noun but an adjective, "a quality."

While many passengers would marvel at the narration linking the festival to a flight journey, the same was ill-conceived by flier Emily Schmall, who attempted to belittle the words and intentions of a domestic airline pilot.

Rather than appreciating the spirit of people and community on the religious occasion, the foreign journalist appeared to view this celebration 'as the undercurrent of religion' and took umbrage at the pilot remarking on what India means to him.

NYT journalist makes 'Hinduphobic' comment

Taking to Twitter, NYT's self-confessed 'intellectually defiant' reporter wrote, "An undercurrent of religion is everywhere here. IndiGo airline captain gives a lecture on the Hindu festival of Navaratri, describes flight path from Varanasi to Kolkata as the city of Shiv to the city of Shakti: "India for me is not just a noun; it's an adjective, a quality."

Many Indian users were quick to point out Schmall's 'casual racism' and her intention to denigrate Indians over the attachment to their culture. The NYT journalist was similarly called out by Padma Shri Awardee Mohandas Pai on her 'idiotic' tweet. Commenting on her post, Pai wrote, "At Christmas time what happens in the US and Europe? Religion everywhere! This is the white person showing her racist views!"

What an idiotic tweet by @emilyschmall At Christmas time what happens in the US and Europe? Religion everywhere! This is the white person showing her rascist views! https://t.co/g1Qh1z5Dsi — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) October 15, 2021

Dussehra is celebrated annually on the 10th day of Ashvin month of the Hindu Luni Solar calendar. The day comes after Mahanavami or at the end of Shardiya Navratri and marks the victory of good over evil. This year, Dussehra was observed on October 15.

Image: ANI, PTI