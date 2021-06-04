MOHFW Calls Out Punjab Govt On Charges Of Vaccine Diversion To Pvt Hospitals; Seeks Reply

The Union Health Ministry wrote a letter to the Punjab government on Friday over selling COVID-19 vaccine to private hospitals. The ministry questioned the state government on procuring the vaccines from the Centre and later selling them to private hospitals earning Rs 660 per doses. Terming it as a 'scam', Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused the Punjab govt of selling vaccines procured at Rs 400/dose to private hospitals for Rs 1060, who are charging people Rs 1560/dose and demanded a High Court probe.

"I am enclosing herewith a media report dated June 4, 2021, stating that the Government of Punjab has sold the Covaxin vaccine bought by the State to private hospitals and earned Rs. 660/- per dose in the process," read Health Ministry letter.

Violation of the Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy

The Centre further said it is a clear violation of the liberalized pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy. and the state government should send a clarification to MoHFW immediately in this regard.

"From May 2021, the Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy have come into force. As per this strategy, the private sector hospitals are directly procuring COVID-19 vaccines from the vaccine manufacturers. The content of this news article, prima facie, appears to be in clear violation of the Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy. The State Government is requested to confirm the veracity of this news article and send a clarification to MoHFW immediately," read Health Ministry letter.

'No Control On Vaccine': Punjab Health Min

Punjab state health minister BS Sidhu on Friday denied the Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal's allegation and said that he had 'no control over vaccines'. Clarifying that he only looked after treatment, testing, sampling of COVID-19 & vaccination camps, Sidhu assured that an inquiry will be done.

COVID-19 cases & Vaccination in Punjab

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab on Friday reported 2,460 new COVID-19 cases with 4,512 recoveries and 92 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 28,673 with 5,30,601 total recoveries and 14,840 deaths.

COVID-19 inoculation for the 18-44 age group is free in all Punjab government healthcare facilities. A total of 39,65,219 persons have been inoculated in the state whereas 7,84,099 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

