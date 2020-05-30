Monsoon To Hit Kerala On June 1 Following Showers; Fishing Activities Banned

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1 with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" expected over the state and Lakshadweep from May 30 to June 1. Earlier, the IMD had stated that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin region, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

"Under the influence of likely formation of the low-pressure system over the southeast-east-central Arabian Sea, conditions will become favourable from June 1, 2020, for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD said.

A bulletin issued by IMD said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely at isolated places parts of south peninsular India with "isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Lakshadweep" during May 30 to June 1. An IMD official said that Kerala is likely to witness pre-monsoon showers before the arrival of monsoon. The weather department also said in the bulletin that a low-pressure system over the southeast-eastcentral Arabian Sea is likely to form during the next 48 hours.

A low pressure area would form over Southeast-eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 48 hrs. To intensify into depression during subsequent 48 hours with possibility of further intensification. To move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat & north Maharashtra coasts till 3rd June. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 30, 2020

The bulletin advised fishermen not to venture into southeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea from May 31 to June 4.

READ: Kerala: Health Minister identifies second COVID wave, assures to continue free treatment

READ: Kerala's free internet project to be commissioned in December: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Bans Fishing

The Kerala government has imposed a complete fishing ban on the state coast and the southeast Arabian Sea as it expects the arrival of monsoon. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the southwest monsoon will arrive in state by the first week of June.

"India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that southwest monsoon will arrive in Kerala coast by the first week of June. The state will receive rainfall in the next five days. Fishing in Kerala coast and the southeast Arabian sea to be completely banned from midnight," Vijayan informed the media.

READ: 36-year-old-man dies of COVID-19 in Kerala,toll now 9

READ: 7 hurt as bus carrying migrants from Kerala to Bengal overturns in Odisha

(With Inputs from PTI)