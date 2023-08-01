Sachin Bishnoi, one of the key accused in singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case has been extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan by a Special Cell of Delhi Police. Since the Punjabi singer’s murder in May last year, Sachin Bishnoi, the nephew of criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, has been on the lam after feeling to Azerbaijan on a fake passport.

The central government sent a team to Azerbaijan in order to capture the infamous gangster Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan, who is suspected of killing Sidhu Moosewala. After being jailed in Azerbaijan in August of last year, Bishnoi had filed an appeal before a higher appellate body there in an effort to prevent extradition. However, his appeal was turned down in July this year.

Prior to this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) nabbed infamous convicted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi's key aide Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar following his deportation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India, the agency stated on July 26. This was a significant capture in the terror-gangster-smuggler nexus investigation.

After being deported from the UAE on July 25, Brar, who was implicated in the shocking murder of Moosewala, was taken into custody.

In order to assist his deportation and return to India, a team from the NIA travelled to the UAE. With the aid of notorious criminals Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and others, Vikram Brar was implicated in incidents of smuggling firearms and extortion in India in addition to targeted killings of innocent people and businessmen. Brar has been on the run since 2020 and was sought after in at least 11 counts of homicide, attempted homicide and extortion under different IPC and Arms Act provisions.

Sachin Bishnoi is one of the four criminals who reportedly planned the killing of Moosewala. He reportedly freely admitted in an interview that he had shot and killed the Punjabi artist "with his own hands" due to vengeance.

He had stated that Lawrence's close friend and "his brother Vicky Middukhera" had been murdered, and this was why he had committed the crime.